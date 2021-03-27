Keerthy Suresh Shares Her 'running Towards The Weekend' Moment On Instagram

Keerthy Suresh often shares amusing pictures and videos of herself on social media, especially on Instagram. Even though she has been busy in the promotions of her latest film Rang De which has recently hit the theatres, that has not stopped her from sharing yet another video for the entertainment for her followers. Her recent Instagram post shows a comic video where she is seen running towards a boat to get on it before it leaves. The actor also shared a funny reference in the caption of the post, which was thoroughly enjoyed by her fans.

Keerthy Suresh’s “running towards the weekend” moment

While this is not the first time that Keerthy has posted a funny video for her followers, her recent video is quite different from the rest. She is seen chasing a boat while wearing a red sari. Her outfit made it difficult for her to run, which resulted in her running in a childish manner on the deck. She amusingly made loud calls from a distance, asking to wait for her. The video was fast-forwarded to her finally reaching on the boat. Once she reached the boat, she looked back to inquire about her phone and awkwardly told the person recording to stop the video.

Keerthy posted the video with a funny caption that matches the video, which reads, “Running towards the weekend like”. The video promptly started getting amused reactions of her fans, who posted ‘laughing emoticons’ for the video in the comments section. They also complimented Keerthy on how well she is looking in the video. With her film Rang De having released on March 26, the actor and everyone related to this film received the unfortunate news of it getting leaked online before it could hit the theatres.

Image courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram comments

Keerthy Suresh has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the course of her career. Even after Rang De, she has a list of upcoming films that are expected to be released this year. Some of them include Good Luck Sakhi, which is a Telugu film and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is a Malayalam film.

Promo image courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

