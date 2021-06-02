Keerthy Suresh Shares Photos From Her Yoga Session; Says It 'keeps The Tensions Away'

Yoga is vital for the body to keep it fit and active. Many people have turned to yoga especially in pandemic times to keep the body fit at home. Actor Keerthy Suresh has also taken up yoga to stay fit. She shared a photo from one of her yoga sessions on Instagram as well.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post for yoga inspiration

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a yoga pose. She is standing straight on the yoga mat and is dressed in clothes suitable for doing the Yoga poses. She is doing two aasanas in the photos, namely Vrikshasana and a Natarajaasana.

In her caption, she played on the popular saying "An apple a day keeps the doctor away". She instead wrote, "Some yoga a day keeps the tensions away." And further added the hashtags "#YogaDays" and "#YogaWithK".

Her post has so far received over 315k likes from her fans and followers. And the comments section of her post is filled with heart emojis and two raised hands emojis. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the comments on Keerthy Suresh's post below.

Previously, Keerthy had also shared a funny and cheeky video from one of her Yoga sessions where she impersonated her yoga teacher in the video. She has stated that yoga session brings a sense of calm to her routine.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movies

Keerthy Suresh is currently preparing for two big films, one is the Tamil language family entertainer film Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Khushbu and the other is the Telugu action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Mahesh Babu. Annaatthe is slated to release this year on Diwali whereas Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2022. She will also be seen in the rom-com film Good Luck Sakhi.

A few weeks ago, Keerthy also shared a behind the scenes photo from her upcoming Malayalam historical drama Marakkar: Arabakadalinte Simham alongside veteran actor Mohanlal. The movie is scheduled to release just before Independence Day on August 12, 2021. Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu film Rang De opposite actor Nithiin.

(Image: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram)

