Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From Dubai, Calls It 'experience Of A Lifetime'

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the country and travel bans put in place, a lot of celebrities are sharing throwback pictures from their travels, reminiscing the good old days. South star Keerthy Suresh also took to her Instagram handle and shared old pictures from her vacation in Dubai. Here is everything you need to know about Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post and more.

Keerthy Suresh's photos

Rang De actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a series of pictures from her vacation in Dubai. She posted a total of eight images from her trip to Dubai, which were all about food, fun, and her friends. Her caption read, "Me, my friends, my experiments, my food, and an experience of a lifetime with Mr. @cznburak! â¤ï¸ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ³." In the first picture, the actor could be seen holding a huge piece of bread with her name written on it as she posed with the chef, while other pictures featured her enjoying her food and having a great time with her close friends. The actor looked stunning in an olive green dress and completed her look with a thick gold chain and open hair.

Fan reactions on Keerthy Suresh's photos

The Nenu Sailaja star has a following of 8.9 million people on the social networking site and her latest throwback post garnered close to 600k likes within a few hours. Keerthy's fans and followers bombarded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. While one of her followers commented saying, "You look awesome Keerthy", another one called her a queen.

Keerthy Suresh's films

Keerthy was last seen in the film titled Rang De which released on March 26, 2021, and was well received by the audience. She is currently working on her upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will see her alongside veteran actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Keerthy Suresh made her debut as a child actor in the Malayalam movie called Pilots and later debuted as the lead in the popular movie called Geethaanjali. She has worked in a number of hit films in the last few years such as Sarkar, Miss India, Saamy Square, and many others.

