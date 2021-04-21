Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Picture With Her 'lovely Sisters'; See Post

Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her sisters. The picture that was originally posted by her sister Revathy Sureshkumar sees them having a fun time lying on the bed. In the picture, one can see Keerthy and Revathy along with their sister Vishnupriya as they wore casual clothes and posed towards the camera with smiles.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's 'lovely sisters'

The caption of the post read, “Throwback picture with my lovely sisters!! Missing you @neeha_o.o @keerthysureshofficial @gr_vishnupriya_0810 #throwbackpic #sisterlove #chillingathome”. Keerthy added a purple heart sticker while sharing the post on her Instagram story. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's latest post below.

A peek into Keerthy Suresh's photos with family

Keerthy Suresh often shares pictures with her family on Instagram. Earlier, Keerthy reposted a picture shared by Revathy on her feed. The picture was clicked by Revathy in which one can see the duo spending time with their parents at a restaurant. They flashed smiles towards the camera while waiting for food at the dinner table. Keerthy captioned her post by writing, “Time for some #FamilyTime • @revathysureshofficial Dinner together after a long time!! #familytime @keerthysureshofficial @menaka.suresh @nithinnair0587 @iamnyke @revathykalaamandhir”.

Earlier on Revathy’s birthday, Keerthy shared a series of childhood pictures of the duo on Instagram. the pictures displayed various stages of their life, from toddlers to adults. In her caption, Keerthi wrote, “Happy Birthday Revu!! @revathysureshofficial #SisterLove #HappyBirthdayRevathy”.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's upcoming films -

On the work front, Keerthy will soon be seen in several upcoming films. One of them is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that is written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Keerthy will also be seen in films such as Annaatthe which is directed by Siva and Good Luck Sakhi which is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. They are scheduled for a release date of November 4, 2021, and June 3, 2021, respectively. Another upcoming film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is directed by Parasuram and will see Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2022.

(Promo Image source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram)

