Keerthy Suresh Shares Video Of Samantha Prabhu's 'die-hard' Little Fan; Latter Responds

Actor Keerthy Suresh is currently enjoying the successful run of her latest sports drama flick Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Known for her versatility and stellar performance, the National-award winning actor has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and has millions of fans across the country. Recently, the actor encountered a 'die-hard' fan, however, the little fan was not crushing over her but fellow actor Samantha Prabhu Ruth.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor shared a video of a little girl who was crushing over the Makkhi actor Samantha Prabhu. The little girl gleefully expresses her love to the actor and sent a hello to her. Suresh can be heard chuckling in the background as she encourages the girl to introduce herself. The 29-year-old actor tagged Samantha in her story and wrote,

''Your die-hard fan, Samantha. You HAVE to meet her once Sam.'' Quick to respond, the 34-year-old reposted the video on her handle and wrote, ''who is this cutie'' by adding a couple of red heart emojis.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh was seen in the National award-winning Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham where she played the role of Aarcha. As mentioned earlier, her latest sports flick Good Luck Sakhi was released on January 28 and received mixed reviews from the critics. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi revolves around a girl named Sakhi who is famous for bringing bad luck around her. At one point, she decides to take matters into her own hands. In a bid to turn her life around, she decides to get trained in rifle shooting.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently enjoying a snowy getaway to Switzerland where she learned skiing. She shared her journey of learning to ski on her social media and recently posted a long note of how she fell over 100 times while learning and still managed to get up and keep up her spirits. On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

