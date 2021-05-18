Keerthy Suresh 'shocked And Saddened' Over Arunraja Kamaraj's Wife Sindhu's Death

On May 18, 2021, South diva, Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle and paid tribute to director and writer, Arunraja Kamaraj's wife, Sindhuja. The actor said that she is 'shocked' and 'saddened' to hear the news of Arunraja Kamaraj's wife's death. Sindhuja passed away due to the COVID-19 complications on May 16, 2021. Arunraja, meanwhile, continues his battle against the ongoing pandemic. The couple was hospitalised after testing positive for the virus several days ago.

Keerthy Suresh 'shocked' over Arunraja Kamaraj's wife's death

Keerthy Suresh dropped a picture of the couple on her IG story. She captioned it, "RIP '#SindhuArunRaj'. Shocked and saddened. @arunraja_kamaraj please stay strong!!". According to the reports by Filmi Beat, the director's wife, Sindhuja failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last on Sunday, May 16. Her last rituals were performed at Krishnampet burial ground on May 17, 2021. Furthermore, Arunraja Kamaraj is recovering well.

Arunraja always used to compliment his wife in various interviews. He praised her for being his pillar of strength. The ultimate demise of Sindhuja has come as a shock to him as well as the cine-goers. Alongside, Keerthy, many other celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the writer's wife. Actor Kayal Devaraj tweeted about her on his Twitter handle and also shared updates about Arunraja's health. Vishnu Vishal, too, offered condolences to Arunraja's family. He wrote, "Heartfelt condolences. May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss". Actor, Anamika tweeted that there are 'no words' to express her feelings. She further prayed for the writer's speedy recovery.

Lyricist and Actor and Director and Singer #ArunRajaKamaraj who is getting treated for #Covid in a private hospital in Chennai. He is responding well to the treatment. He is stable. He may be discharged soon. pic.twitter.com/icVDVGlsOX — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) May 17, 2021

#Rip Sindhu...



Heartfelt condolences @Arunrajakamaraj..



May God give you and your family the strength to overcome this unbearable loss . — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother. — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 17, 2021

No words @Arunrajakamaraj sir. Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏽 — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) May 17, 2021

Arunraja Kamaraj is a renowned singer, lyricist, actor, and director in the Tamil film industry. He kicked off his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director and made his debut as a lyricist with Vijay Sethupathi's Pizza. He has penned over thirty songs including Neruppu Da in Rajinikanth's film, Kabali, and Kutti Story song in Vijay's Master. He made his acting debut with Raja Rani. Arunraja's latest film with Udhayanidhi Stalin has completed the first schedule of the filming, where his wife, Sindhu has also taken part.

