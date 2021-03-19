Keerthy Suresh Struggles To Eat Fruits As Nithiin Enjoys Pizza In Rang De BTS

Keerthy Suresh seems to be a big pizza fan. In her latest Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh shared a fun BTS video from the Rang De set. In the video, Suresh is trying to stick to her diet and eat healthily, but her co-star Nithiin is annoying her by eating a pizza in front of her. Keerthy Suresh's video also left her fans laughing over the Mahanti actor's hilarious situation.

Keerthy Suresh battles it out with a pizza in Rang De BTS

Celebrities often share their diet secrets in interviews and even on social media. Many of these celebs often talk about how one should choose healthy food options over junk food. But even celebs sometimes fail to stick to these tips and end up consuming a cheat meal. Something similar took place on Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Rang De’s set.

In a recent Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh shared a Rang De BTS video along with Nithiin. In the video, Keerthy is busy eating fruits and trying to stick to her healthy meal plan. Whereas Nithiin is sitting right beside her and enjoying pizza. He even offers her a slice but Keerthy declines.

In the video Keerthy tells Nithiin, “I am singing for you, I am dancing for you. You are happily eating pizza”. Nithiin then funnily adds, “I am eating for you”. And he continues to eat pizza while Keerthy is hilariously trying not to give in to her temptations and eat some pizza. Nithiin further continues to offer Keerthy Suresh pizza and even teases her by eating the slice in front of her.

Soon the scene changes and ‘A few moments later’, Keerthy Suresh gives in to her temptation and eats a pizza slice. In the video, Keerthy is even hiding her face as she enjoys her cheat meal. In the caption of this post, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Sometimes you feel like you’re left with no option but a cheat meal! Arjun & Anu coming to you this March 26th!”. Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post here.

Keerthy Suresh’s fans even had a hearty laugh over this Rang De BTS video. Fans were quick to flood the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “My favourite combo”. While another fan called Keerthy a “cutieee”. Others simply chose to comment with plenty of heart and laughing emojis. Take a look at these comments on Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.