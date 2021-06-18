Keerthy Suresh Stuns In Her Latest Pic From 'shoot Diaries'; Fans Pour Love

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle on June 18 to give a glimpse of her shooting diaries. The actor shared a picture of her donning a pastel-pink floral outfit. Her dress was complemented with texture all over. It was a shot of Keerthy looking in the camera with a faded smile. Her hair-strands covered her face as she posed with one hand on her head.

Keerthy Suresh's latest ‘shoot diaries’

Talking about her look, Keerthy Suresh complemented her look with subtle makeup. She opted for mascara-coated eyes and nude lip colour. She completed her look with a messy bun hairdo. Keerthy Suresh accessorised her look with a gold bracelet and rings. Check out Keerthy Suresh's picture.

Keerthy Suresh's photos received a good response on Instagram. Several users complimented her look. Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post was also flooded with heart and love emoticons as fans appreciated her pictures. Check them out.

Keerthy Suresh shared the first picture from her shoot diaries three days ago where she was seen posing while standing in the middle of a road with a canopy of flowers above her. The little ray of sunshine reflecting on her body complimented her picture really well. Keerthy Suresh shared the picture with the caption 'blooming' and added a flower emoticon. She also shared a monochrome close-up shot from the same shoot. In the picture, she is looking sideways while not facing the camera. Suresh was seen posing with closed eyes. She posted the picture with the caption, "serendipity".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has several projects in her kitty. Keerthy will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She will be featured alongside Mohanlal who plays the titular role in the film, while Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu are also a part of the film. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 12, 2021. Keerthy Suresh will also feature in a sports romantic comedy film, Good Luck Sakhi, along with Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. Apart from these Keerthy will also star in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, along with actor Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release in January 2022 however the exact date announcement is still pending from the makers' side.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

