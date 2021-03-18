Keerthy Suresh Takes 'revenge' From Arjun; Posts A BTS Clip From Sets Of 'Rang De'

As Keerthy Suresh has been awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Rang De alongside actor Nithiin, she recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself along with her co-actor and posted a video clip to take revenge on him. The moment she shared it on social media, all the fans were cracked up after watching her funny video.

Anu’s revenge from ‘Arjun’

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this hilarious video clip for all her fans in which she can be seen sitting on a boat with her co-star Nithiin with their life jackets on. In the video, she added a funny filter to Nithiin’s face in which it can be seen happily moving sideways and singing a popular Bollywood song.

In the caption, she first greeted Arjun and stated how this video was her revenge. She ended the note by adding how this revenge was by Anu. As the actors were on the sets of their upcoming movie, Rang De, she addressed this note to Nithiin’s character, Arjun, in the film. In the caption, she also stated how the Rang De BTS was a glimpse of the sets of their movie.

All her fans were left in splits the moment they saw Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram video and took to her post to express their feelings. Many of them were also curious about how she managed to add this hilarious filter to Nithiin’s photo while many others dropped in laughing emojis to depict how much they loved her post. Many also praised how Keerthy Suresh looked pretty in the latest post while some of them stated how they were excited about their upcoming movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rang De BTS posted by Keerthy Suresh.





Rang De cast

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, some of the other significant members of the Rang De cast include actors namely Kausalya, Naresh, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Brahmaji, Satyam Rajesh, Suhas and others. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the movie is an upcoming Telugu romantic movie that will have a theatrical release on March 26, 2021.

