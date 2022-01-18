Keerthy Suresh Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Update With A No-makeup Selfie; See

After testing positive for COVID-19, Tollywood actor Keerthy Suresh has now finally tested negative. The actor who had isolated herself and was under medical treatment by the professionals after her diagnosis took to social media and shared a beautiful picture while sharing the happy news.

Earlier, Keerthy had shared her COVID-19 diagnosis with a statement on Instagram. In her note, the actor confirmed being vaccinated and having taken all the precautions. She also pointed out that the surge in cases despite the successful vaccination rate is a 'scary reminder' of the contagious virus. She wrote, ''I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading." She continued, ''Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon (sic).”

Keerthy Suresh tests COVID-19 negative

Now the actor looked jubilant and beautiful in a new selfie where she announced being tested negative. Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Keerthy wrote, "Negative' can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!"

Earlier last week, South film superstar Mahesh Babu, who shares the screen with Keerthy Suresh in her upcoming actioner Sarkaru Vaari Paata, revealed his positive diagnosis via social media and wrote, ''To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back".

COVID-19 tally in India

With 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

IMAGE: Instagram/keerthysureshofficia