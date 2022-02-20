Keerthy Suresh Unveils First Look Poster Of 'Gandhari'; Song To Be Out On February 21; See

Just a day after releasing the first look poster of her upcoming movie, Vaashi, South actor Keerthy Suresh has shared yet another piece of good news for her followers. On Sunday, February 20, the star teased fans with the first look poster of her music video, Gandhari. Going by the photo, it appears to be a super-energetic dance number.

Keerthy Suresh's Gandhari

In the teaser poster, Keerthy Suresh can be donning a floral chanyacholi featuring shimmery gold borders. Statement earrings, a maangtika on her forehead and ghungroo accentuates her ethnic look. Meanwhile, red bold lips and wavy hair left open completes her entire look. Keerthy Suresh seemingly does the hook step of her upcoming track while the camera captures her. Helmed and choreographed by Brinda Gopal, the music of Gandhari is given by Pawan Ch.

Keerthy Suresh while making the announcement revealed that this project is very close to her heart. The music video is set for a release on Monday, February 21. While details of the track are still under wraps, the poster likely indicates that Gandhari is an energetic dance number featuring quirky tempo and beats. Sharing the post online, Keerthy wrote, "One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari! So happy to be associated with @therouteofficial and @sonymusic_south. Releasing tomorrow!" Take a look at Gandhari's poster below:

As soon as the announcement surfaced on the photo-sharing application, not only fans but even celebs extended good luck to the actor. Raashii Khanna wrote, "Rise and Shine", Kranthi Dutt said, "Wow all the fast". Fans in massive numbers expressed that they are eagerly waiting for Gandhari's release. Check out the reactions here:

This comes just a day after Keerthy Suresh shared the first look poster of Vaashi alongside Tovino Thomas. Dressed as lawyers, the lead actors look intense in the poster. While sharing it online, Keerthy expressed, "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi. I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it!" Check out Vaashi first look poster below:

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial, @kapil_ganesh & @kiransaphotography