Keerthy Suresh Wears Half-sari Styled By Mother Menaka For Their Visit To Guruvayur Temple

Keerthy Suresh took some time off to spend with her family on Friday morning. Keerthy visited Guruvayur temple dressed in an elegant half-sari with her parents. She mentioned in the caption that she had longed to wear a half-sari and she was styled by none other than her own mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Keerty added a couple of photos from her temple visit. She added a picture with her parents who were also in traditional outfits and Keerty stood in between while posing for the camera. Keerthy wore a rich cream and cold bordered skirt blouse and half saree. She wrote in the caption "A blissful morning after Guruvayur temple darshan Thank you to @poornimaindrajith, I have been meaning to wear this half saree and finally, I did. And to my mom for being the stylist".

About Keerthy Suresh's parents

Keerthy Suresh's mother Padmavathi, better known by her stage name Menaka, is an Indian actor who debuted in 1980 with Tamil film Ramayi Vayasukku Vanthutta. In a career spanning from 1980 to 1986, she appeared in 116 films and starred alongside actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shankar Panicker, and many more. Keerthy's father G Suresh Kumar is a producer for the films like Sound of Boot, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, Aaram Thambuaran, and others.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's photos on Instagram

Keerthy Suresh had shared another glimpse of her family time a few days back. On March 26, she added a picture with her parents and her elder sister Revathy had also appeared. The family was seen having quality time at a restaurant and they were all seen smiling as Revathy took their selfie picture. Keerthy captioned it "Time for some Family time".

Two days before her release of the film Rang De opposite Nithiin, sticking to the theme of title Keerthy uploaded a video on her social media that showed off her looks in colorful outfits. In the video, Keerthy flaunted four different traditional attires. In the beginning, she was seen in a beautiful pale olive green saree and as the video progressed, Keerthy smoothly transitioned into three saree of the colours red, yellow, and lavender. She wrote in the caption "If only changing into different costumes were that easy".

Promo Image Source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

