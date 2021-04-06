Keerthy Suresh Wishes Co-actor Kalyani Priyadarshan On B'day; Drops 'Kannil Ente' Poster

On April 5, 2021, South actor Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a poster of a recently released song, Kannil Ente from Marakkar- Lion of the Arabian Sea. The song features Kalyani Priyadarshan and has been released as her birthday special. Kalyani can be seen donning a golden coloured lehenga. Sharing the poster, the actor wished her a ‘happy birthday’.

Keerthy Suresh wishes Kalyani Priyadarshan on birthday

In the poster, one can see she went for minimal makeup and has accessorised herself with a few bangles, a pair of golden earrings and a maang tikka. She can be seen flashing her bright smile as she looked away from the camera. As for the caption, Keerthy penned, “The teaser for ‘KannilEnte’ is out now! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday once again Ammu @kalyanipriyadarshan. Watch now. Link in bio” with a red heart and hugging face emoticons.

As soon as the poster was uploaded, many of her fans and followers were quick enough to like the post and drop positive comments. Kalyani responded to her post, “I love you kitty! Wish we could’ve spent this day together!” with a red heart and hugging face emoticons. A fan commented, “Awee can’t wait”. Another one wrote, “Awesome” with red hearts. A user commented, “Nice pic”. Another one wrote, “beautiful” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Marakkar plot revolves around the life of Kunhali Marakkar, who is a popular Naval Chief of the Zamorin of Calicut. The historical drama is set in the 16th century and was originally scheduled to release on March 26, 2020. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was delayed. Kannil Ente is the first official song by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shweta Mohan and Zia ul Haq. Kannil Ente cast includes Kalyani, while along with her, the film also features Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

On April 5, 2021, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal released Kannil Ente teaser on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote that he is ‘presenting the first official video song teaser’. Kalyani responded to his tweet that she can’t begin to count how many ways the song is special to her.

