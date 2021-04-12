Keerthy Suresh Wishes Her 'four-legged Fam' On National Pets Day; See Post

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures of her pets on the occasion of National Pets Day. Recently seen in Rang De, the actress is known to be fond of animals as she often posts pictures with her dogs and adopted a dog named Nyke in 2018. Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post dedicated to her pets.

Keerthy wishes her pet animals

The 28-year-old actress shared pictures with her dogs and a car where she can be seen endearingly embracing them. Calling them her 'four-legged fam', Keerthy wrote in her caption wishing them a happy pet's day. Keerthy cutely added a heart emoji along with paws emoji in her post.

Netizens' reaction to Keerthy Suresh's photos with her pets

Fans of the young actress could not get enough of the cuteness in the post as many fans commented heart emojis under the post. Few fans expressed their surprise in the comment after Keerthy posted a picture with a cat. One fan funnily commented that her dogs are cuter under the post.

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh IG

Keerthy Suresh's photos of her pet Nyke

The actress welcomed her pet dog, Nyke, in 2018 and has been posting about her dog on her social media. Keerthy shared several videos and pictures with her pet dog on her Instagram and named them 'NykeDiaries'. In one of the pictures, Keerthy can be seen holding her dog up to her car window as Keerthy wrote 'fun diaries with Nyke'. Keerthy also let her dog accompany her to her fashion photoshoot and shared the adorable pictures on Instagram.

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh IG

A look at Keerthy Suresh's movies

After stepping into the industry as a child actress, Keerthy went on to establish herself as a lead actress through the movie Ring Master in 2014. The actress then went on to star in several super hit movies such as Idhu Enna Maayam, Nenu Sailaja,Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Remo, Sarkar, and Mahanti. Keerthy will be next seen in movies like Parasuram and Vaashi.

Promo Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.