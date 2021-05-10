Keerthy Suresh Wishes Sai Pallavi On Her Birthday; Reacts To Her 'Shyam Singha Roy' Look

Sai Pallavi celebrated her 29th birthday on May 9. On her birthday, actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to wish Sai Pallavi. She shared one of Sai's looks from her upcoming film and also mentioned that she cannot wait to see her on the screen. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below.

Keerthy Suresh's birthday wish for Sai Pallavi

Taking to Instagram stories, Keerthy shared a still of Sai from the film Shyam Singha Roy. In the picture, Sai can be seen fiercely holding a burning trident in her hand. She donned a red saree with golden jewellery and her hair was tied up with white flowers. Sharing the picture, Keerthy wrote, “Happy birthday @saipallavi.senthamarai You look stunning in Shyam Singha Roy. Can’t wait! All the best #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #HBDSai Pallavi”.

Sai Pallavi reposted Keerthy’s story and responded to her by writing, “Thank you so much love” with a red heart emoji. Have a look below.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy released the first look poster of Sai on her 29th birthday. Her co-star Nani shared the first look and wished the actor on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "His [red heart emoji]. #ShyamSinghaRoy. Happy birthday Chinni gaaru @Sai_Pallavi92.” Here's how fans reacted to the first look of Sai's character from the film.

More about Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy is an upcoming Telugu-language supernatural thriller film directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The cast includes Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead along with Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The movie is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and based on the theme of reincarnation.

About Keerthy Suresh's upcoming films

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Annaatthe and Good Luck Sakhi. Firstly, she will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi that is slated to release on June 3, 2021. Next, she will be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is scheduled to release in August 2021. Annaatthe will be releasing in late 2021 whereas Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in 2022.

