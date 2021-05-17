Keerthy Suresh Wishes Vicky Kaushal On His 33rd Birthday: 'May You Continue To Shine'

Indian actress, Keerthy Suresh recently posted a sweet message on social media on the occasion of actor Vicky Kaushal's birthday. The actress shared the message on her Instagram story featuring a photo of Vicky Kaushal. The actress wished him a very happy birthday and wished him a "blessed year ahead".

Although Keerthy Suresh and Vicky Kaushal have never been in a film together, the two have interacted in the past. In 2019, both Keerthy and Vicky won a National Award for their acting skills in the films, Mahanti and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively. The two also showed up in Sabyasachi outfits for the event.

In the birthday post, Keerthy also wrote about how she hopes that the actor will continue to "shine" the way he does. She also shared the birthday wish on her Twitter handle. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post for Vicky Kaushal's birthday below:

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to appear in a number of upcoming films. Keerthy will appear in the epic historical war film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea along with actor Mohanlal and others. The actress will also star in the upcoming sports romantic comedy film, Good Luck Sakhi.

Keerthy will also appear in the upcoming action drama film, Annaatthe, starring Rajnikanth and others. Suresh has also signed on for the films Saani Kaayidham, and Vaashi. While all of Keerthy Suresh's movies mentioned above are slated for a 2021 release, the actress has also signed a movie for 2022. She will also star in the action film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, along with Mahesh Babu in Jan 2022.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is also set to appear in three upcoming films. The actor will next star in the upcoming biographical film, Sardar Udham Singh, as the titular character. The film will follow the story of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Kaushal will also appear in the film, The Great Indian Family, which is currently in its post-production phase. Vicky will also star in the film, Mr Lele, once again as the titular character. However, not much is known about the release date for the upcoming films.

Image credit: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram, Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

