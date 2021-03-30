Keerthy Suresh's B'day Wish For Nithiin Includes 'more Foolery And Picking On Each Other'

Keerthy Suresh recently posted on her social media handles on the occasion of Telugu star Nithiin's birthday. In the tweet, she added a picture of her along with the scene from their recently released film Rang De. She was seen in a white Kurti and grey jeans and she pointed towards the screen featuring her and Nithiin's scene from the film as she stood in front of a recording mic stand.

She wrote in the tweet "Whose Birthday is it? @actor_nithiin's birthday it is! Happy Happy Birthday Nithiin!". She further added "Hope you have a blessed year ahead! To more foolery and picking on each other!" and she ended with a hugging emoticon. Nithiin replied to her wish on Twitter and wrote: "Thankuuuuuuu anuuu" referring to her name in Rang De and added hugging and laughing face emoticons.

About Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's Rang De

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin's Rang De had a theatrical release on Friday, March 26, 2021. Directed by Venky Atluri the romantic-comedy film also stars Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and many more. The film revolves around Arjun, who frequently finds himself in trouble because of his childhood neighbour and arch-rival Anu who is adored by everyone, except Arjun. Certain circumstances lead to their marriage and things start to complicate even more when Anu announces her pregnancy. The film grossed Rs. 19.6 crore worldwide on its first weekend.

A look at Nithiin's movies and other works

Nithiin made his acting debut with the romantic action film Jayam in 2002 for which he won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut-South. He then appeared in hit films like Dil, Sri Anjaneyam, and Sye. After a series of box-office failures, Nithiin achieved success with the romance film Ishq opposite Nithya Menen in 2012 and the romantic-drama Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde in 2013 which also starred Nithya Menen. His other successful film includes Heart Attack, A Aa, Bheeshma, among others. Nithiin recently also starred in V.Anand Praksh's Check alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier which released on February 26. Apart from acting, Nithiin established his own film production studio Shresht Movies in 2013 which released films like Chal Mohan Ranga, Chinnadana Nee Kosam, and more.

Promo Image Source: Nithiin's Instagram