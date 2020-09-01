Keerthy Suresh's Onam Celebration Features Her Dogs In Traditional 'Mundu'; See Pics

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her Onam 2020 celebrations. She posted numerous pictures of herself where she was seen dressed in the traditional Malayali attire. She also put up pictures with her extended family while wishing fans through social media. The pictures are being circulated by her fans around the world as they love her look and closeness to culture.

Keerthy Suresh's photos on Onam 2020

A few pictures of actor Keerthy Suresh have been going viral on social media lately. The pictures were initially posted on her Instagram feed and then picked up by fan pages. In the first few pictures posted, Keerthy Suresh is seen flaunting her Onam festival special attire through graceful clicks. The actor is seen donning an off-white saree with a golden border which is the traditional garment of Kerala. She has paired the saree with a backless red blouse which has a similar border to match the saree.

Her hair has been left open with soft curls adding to the natural beauty of the actor. Keerthy Suresh has added short hanging earrings for some traditional effect along with a matching chain with stones. Her makeup has been kept light with a nude colour lipstick and light eyeliner that goes well with the look. She has also added a small black bindi to enhance her look.

Keerthy Suresh also posted a few pictures with her pet puppies who seemed extremely happy to dress up for the occasion. Both the pet dogs were seen dressed in a red shirt and off-white traditional Kerala mundu. They were also wearing a golden bowtie adding on the oozing cuteness. The actor wished her followers a happy Onam through the caption for this post.

The actor further shared a bunch of pictures with her family, showcasing how she spent the special day. She posted various pictures with her loved ones with the caption that indicated that she puts her family first. She also added a picture of the Onam Sadhya which is the highlight of this festival. Have a look at the pictures on Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram here.

