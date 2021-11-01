Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ Gets A Release Date In November

Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Good Luck Sakhi. She took to Twitter on Monday and gave her fans a great start to the week as she revealed the released date for his upcoming film. The film will get its theatrical release on November 26, and fans wait eagerly to watch the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial.

Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' gets a release date

Keerthy will take on the role of Sakhi in the film, a girl who is famous for bringing bad luck to those who live around her. She soon decides to take matters into her own hands and turn her life around. She also gets trained in rifle shooting in the film, which explains the movie poster she shared on Twitter as she made the exciting announcement. She wrote, "We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you![sic]."

Sudheer Chandra Padiri will bankroll the film and Shravya Varma will co-produce the film under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Fans will see Keerthy Suresh in the lead role alongside her co-stars, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Jagapathi Babu. With Devi Sri Prasad in charge of the music of the film, Good Luck Sakhi will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Fans were extremely excited about the theatrical release of the film and after the actor revealed its release date, they headed to Twitter to congratulate her and wish her the best. A fan extended their best wishes to the Good Luch Sakhi team, while other fans mentioned that they were waiting for the release date. Another netizen wished the actor the best and mentioned that they could not wait to watch her.

Best wishes enter the team 💐💐 — அருள்ரூபன் டினோஜ் (@ArulrubanD) November 1, 2021

Good luck and can’t wait to watch you.. — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) November 1, 2021

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in Annaatthe alongside the superstar of the South film industry, Rajinikanth. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it saw Rajinikanth take on the role of Kaalaiyan, a village president, who is devoted to the village folk and most importantly, to his sister. Directed by Siruthai Siva, apart from the duo, the film will also star Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

(Image: Twitter/@keerthyofficial)