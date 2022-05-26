Kerala Actor Assault Case: Survivor Meets CM Vijayan; Says He'll Offer 'full Support'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met the survivor of the 2017 actress sexual assault case, with the latter sharing her concerns on the current status of her case. Post her meeting at the CM's chamber, she claimed to be completely satisfied with their discussion, adding that CM Pinarayi Vijayan assured her 'full support' in the investigation. Her recent interaction with the CM came amid a plea moved by her in the Kerala High Court, alleging how there was political interference by the ruling LDF government.

Survivor in 2017 actress assault case meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

About her meeting, she said, "It was actually very satisfactory, I have expressed all my concerns regarding my trial and investigation. She continued, "It was a very friendly meeting and he gave me the assurance that he'll lend me full support in the case and I'm very happy about that."

She further maintained that she hasn't said anything 'against the government', and only expressed her concerns about how it has "come to an abrupt stop right now." The actor said that while many attempts have been made to 'tamper' her case, she's hopeful that justice will be served.

She also mentioned how many of her film industry colleagues have reached out and supported her. The actor concluded by mentioning, "The government has been with me since the beginning of the case and I'm so grateful for that." In her writ petition that was filed in the High Court, the actor mentioned how one of the accused, actor Dileep had influenced the politician to derail the probe in the case.

More about the actress sexual assault case

A well-known face in the Malayam film industry was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, while she was on her way to Kochi. Dileep, one of the accused in the case, reportedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, while also ordering them to take videos of the assault.

Image: PTI