Kerala Actress Sexual Assault Case: Police Officials Raid Actor Dileep's Residence

In the latest development in connection with the case against actor Dileep and his brother for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the '2017 actress sexual assault case', the Kerala Police is now conducting raids at the accused actor’s residence in Ernakulam, Kerala. A team of Kerala Crime Branch officers arrived at the Aluva residence at around 12 pm on January 13.

The Police raid began after the team sought permission from the Aluva Magistrate court. Apart from his residence, the police also are conducting raids at the residence of the actor’s brother as well as at the offices of a film production company co-founded by the accused actor. The raids come a day after the Crime Branch recorded the statement of Balachandra Kumar, a film director who had raised allegations against the actor of possessing visuals of the sexual assault of a female actor in February 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had listed the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep for January 14, Friday. The bench lead by Justice Gopinath P had listed the matter for the later hearing in which the actor has been accused by the Kerala Crime Branch of trying to coerce the judgement by threatening probe officials. Pleading the Kerala HC to take up an early hearing of the matter, Actor Dileep's counsel claimed in the court that although there was no possibility of his arrest in the matter, still he shall be granted anticipatory bail, as the case was ‘high profile.’ As per Dileep’s Counsel, the case is ‘nothing serious but a mockery.’

Dileep booked for allegedly ‘planning to kill’ investigating officers

Meanwhile, the Kerala Crime Branch on Sunday registered another case against accused actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring an attack on the investigating officers. This comes after director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations through media about Dileep in connection with the actress' sexual assault case. Dileep was booked after Balachandra Kumar shared a purported audio clip of the actor conspiring to “annihilate the investigating officer and his team members”.

The FIR shockingly states, “Dileep, while pointing his fingers at the visuals of AV George (then Kochi city police commissioner), said 'you five officials are going to suffer… Sojan, Sudarasan, Sandhya, Baiju Poulose, then you (George). The hand of Sudarasan, who manhandled me, should be chopped off.” Based on the complaint, the Kerala Crime Branch has booked Dileep and his alleged associates under IPC Sections116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offense), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Malayalam actress abduction and assault case

A popular actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. Reports claim that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLIC