Kerala Assault Case: Survivor Alleges Political Pressure On Probe Team, Moves To Kerala HC

South actor Dileep is currently facing a legal battle for allegedly abducting and molesting a Kerala actor in 2017. The actor is seeking justice in the case in which 10 people are accused. In the latest update, the assault survivor approached Kerala High Court asking for intervention in the case to ensure justice. She also reported that a move is being made to bring down the case.

As per a recent report by ANI, the survivor in the actor assault case has alleged that there is an attempt to involve politicians to end the case. She also expressed her concern about justice as the court's ruling is still pending.

Assault survivor alleges political pressure on probe team

In her plea, she alleged, "It is an attempt to influence the politicians in the ruling alliance to end the case." She further added, "Despite the evidence that accused actor Dileep's lawyers were trying to influence witnesses. But they were excluded from the investigation by the probe team. It was informed that a move was being made to end the case in a hurry. This raises the question of whether this will lead to denial of justice."

The actor further added that the probe team is being pressurised by some politicians as Dileep has high political influence. The plea further read, "There is political pressure on the probe team to close the case. The accused in the case, Dileep, is a man of high political influence. The move is underway to snatch the final report. This is due to the nexus between the ruling party members and Dileep. A move to question his lawyers was blocked by Dileep's lawyer's political affiliation. I have no choice but to go to court for justice."

More about the assault case

An Indian female actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was allegedly abducted and molested in a moving car for two hours on the night of February 17, 2017. The accused later escaped into a busy area. Reportedly, the entire act was filmed to blackmail the actor. Initially, 10 people were accused in the case among which the police arrested seven. It also included actor Dileep who was subsequently arrested but was later released on bail.

