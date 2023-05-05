'If There Are Love Jihad Incidents...': Kerala Guv Reacts To The Kerala Story Row

Amid the ongoing controversy regarding the release of the controversial multilingual film ‘The Kerala Story’, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that it is the responsibility of the state government to keep a check on love jihad incidents occurring in Kerala. However restricting himself from commenting on the allegations that the film is a propaganda piece, the Kerala Governor said that the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state.

“I have not watched the film, those who’re responsible for maintaining peace and law and order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state government’s responsibility to take steps against it,” Arif Mohammed Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further reacting on whether the film is a propaganda piece or not, the Governor said, “I don’t want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie.”

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the screenings of ‘The Kerala Story’ have been cancelled by some theatres in Kerala. The cancellation of the shows came following the ongoing protests against the movie for allegedly propagating false narratives regarding conversions in the state.

‘The Kerala Story’ controversy

Portraying the story of around 32,000 women of Kerala, ‘The Kerala Story’ highlights how thousands of women disappeared from the state and joined extremist organisation ISIS. The film, which is set to release on May 5, revolves around forced religious conversions in the state.

Following the release of the film's trailer, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on its release alleging that the movie is ‘propaganda’. However, the apex court refused to entertain the plea and said, "There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board."

The Kerala Chief Minister also slammed the movie over its claim that at least 32,000 women became the victims of forced conversions in the state. Notably, despite the criticism, the filmmakers including its producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have claimed that the movie is based on a true story.