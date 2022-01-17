Kerala HC Allows Witness Re-examination In Malayalam Actress' Sexual Assault Case

The Kerala High Court has allowed the plea filed by the State Government in the Malayalam actress assault case, challenging the trial court's order seeking to re-examine three witnesses and summon five new witnesses. Earlier the trial court had rejected the plea to re-examine witnesses.

Meanwhile, members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) met the Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P Satheedevi in Kozhikode on Sunday, January 16.

The WCC members have also urged P Satheedevi, the chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, to make the Hema Commission report public. Urging the commission to ensure justice for the survivor actor, WCC members also requested the commission's intervention to make public the Hema Commission report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Actor Assault Case: Kerala HC restrains Police from arresting Dileep until January 18

Earlier, on January 14, the Director-General of Prosecution TA Shaji had given an undertaking to the Kerala High Court, on Friday, that the actor Dileep will not be arrested till the next hearing date, i.e. January 18, Tuesday, in the case registered by the Kerala Police. The Malayalam actor has been booked for allegedly conspiring to kill police officers investigating the sensational 2017 sexual assault case.

Dileep booked for allegedly ‘planning to kill’ investigating officers

Meanwhile, the Kerala Crime Branch last week registered another case against accused actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring an attack on the investigating officers. This was reported after director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations through media about Dileep in connection with the actress' sexual assault case.

Dileep was booked after Balachandra Kumar shared a purported audio clip of the actor conspiring to "annihilate the investigating officer and his team members."

Malayalam female actor abduction and assault case

A popular female actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. Reports claim that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail.