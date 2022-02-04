Kerala HC To Give Verdict On Malayalam Actor Dileep's Anticipatory Bail Plea On Monday

The Kerala High Court has deferred the judgement on Malayalam actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the case related to the alleged conspiracy to murder officers probing the 2017 actor assault case. The Court will pronounce its verdict on Monday. The Kerala police, on Friday, claimed in the Kerala High Court that the nature and gravity of the accusations against actor Dileep along with others and their conduct disentitle them for grant of anticipatory bail.

According to a source, the prosecution argued for three hours in order to seek cancellation of bail. In rebuttal, the actor claimed that he and the others answered all the questions put to them by the police during the 11-hour long interrogation on each of the three days and only refused to give a confession which was being construed as non-cooperation.

After hearing both sides, Justice Gopinath P said that he will pronounce order in the matter on Monday, i.e. February 7. The police, opposing the anticipatory bail pleas of the Malayalam actor and the others accused in the last case, argued that the probe in the matter has been 'virtually paralysed' due to their non-cooperation.

Malayalam actor kidnapping and assault case

On January 9, the Kerala Police Crime Branch had registered a case against Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. In the FIR, Dileep is named as the primary accused. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law. Some of the other accused include Appu and Babu Chengamanad. One other accused is not yet identified.

Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, a female actor who works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.

