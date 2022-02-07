Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Actor Dileep In Murder Conspiracy Case

In a big relief to Actor Dileep, the Kerala High Court today, February 7, has granted anticipatory bail to the actor in the alleged conspiracy to harm police officials who were probing the actor assault case of 2017 in which Dileep was the eighth accused.

The new case was registered by Crime Branch on January 9 after a former acquaintance of Dileep, Director Balachandran turned witness to allege that Dileep and others had plans to harm the crime branch DYSP Baiju Paulose and others. He also submitted certain audio proofs which he had discreetly recorded while in the company of the actor.

Baiju himself, based on the witness submission registered an FIR after permission from ADGP for the crime branch.

With the rejection of the bail petition, the crime branch in a short while will mark the arrest of the actor and other accused in the case for custodial interrogation.

The single-judge bench of Justice Gopinath has given a detailed and patient hearing, both from the prosecution led by Director General of Prosecution TA Shaji and the counsel for Dileep led by senior advocate Raman Pillai.

Earlier, the prosecution had demanded custodial interrogation and in an interim order had allowed a three-day interrogation of actor and co-accused at Kalamassery Crime Branch Office.

Malayalam Actor Dileep & other accused submit phones in assault case

The police subsequently demanded the submission of 7 mobile phones used by the actor and co-accused. This was rejected by the counsel for Dileep. However, the court had given an ultimatum to produce all the phones last Monday.

The prosecution had submitted custodial interrogation as necessary as the accused are not cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, Dileep had argued that Balachandran had personal enmity with Dileep for rejecting to act in his movie.

He also argued that the case is concocted as the trial of the 2017 actor assault case is to end in February.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected extending the trial period stating that it is entirely up to the trial court to decide. Dileep had also moved in the high court last month to stop media reporting of actor assault case trial as well.

(Image: PTI)