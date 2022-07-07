Kerala: Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Arrested Under POCSO Act For Misconduct With 2 Girls

Malayam actor Sreejith Ravi landed himself in legal trouble after he was arrested for indecent conduct towards two minor girls. On Thursday, the actor was taken into custody under section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Reportedly, a case has been filed in the name of the actor by the Thrissur West police.

Malayam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested

Actor Sreejith Ravi who is the son of actor T. G. Ravi recorded his arrest after an incident was brought to light in Kerala's Thrissur district. As per ANI, the actor's arrest happened after he was found allegedly exhibiting nudity to two minor girls on July 4. The incident took place in Ayyanthole SN Park when Sreejith was seated in his car and two minor girls were passing by. After which the actor stepped out of his car and exhibited his genitals.

A complaint was registered against the south actor in Thrissur's police station. During the investigation, Sreejith Ravi confessed that he has been going through some behavioural disorder and is undergoing treatment for the same. The police informed that a detailed investigation will be carried out on the case.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Sreejith has been booked for an indecent act but the actor was booked in a similar case a few years back too. However, Sreejith at that time called all the allegations baseless and was granted bail in that case.

Image: Instagram@specka_wedding_