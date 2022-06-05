Ketaki Chitale's Advocate Meets Maharashtra Governor, Demands CBI Probe In Ongoing Case

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale made headlines after she allegedly shared a derogatory post against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on social media. According to PTI, the actor was arrested on May 15 under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter), and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc). In the latest development in the case, the actor's advocate, Yogesh Deshpande met the Governor of Maharashtra.

Ketaki Chitale's lawyer demands CBI inquiry

Adv. Yogesh Deshpande met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded a CBI inquiry into the ongoing case. A letter was handed over to Koshyari in the matter, by Chitale's lawyer. This comes after a Thane court remanded her in judicial custody till June 7. Her lawyer told reporters outside the court that he was seeking to quash the FIRs filed against her and also mentioned he had filed an application seeking bail for the actor, as per PTI. Adv. Yogesh Deshpande also pointed out that state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad had reshared Ketaki Chitale's post, and questioned why he was being treated differently.

What did Ketaki Chitale do?

The actor found herself in trouble when she shared a post written by someone else on her Facebook account that contained 'objectionable' content about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The post she shared mentioned the surname of the NCP supremo and that he was at the age of 80. The leader is 81-years-old and the post included phrases like "you hate Brahmins" and "hell is waiting".

