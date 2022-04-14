Last Updated:

'KFG Chapter 2' Live Updates: Fans Bless Yash Starrer Thriller By Performing Puja

'KGF: Chapter 2' starring South star Yash in titular role has become a rage across the nation. With the film's release today, fans cannot wait to experience the spectacular visionary movie.

06:37 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Fans perform puja in UP to shower love

With the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, fans all across has been pouring in their love for the action thriller. A fan page on Twitter shared a picture from Uttar Pradesh where the saints can be seen performing puja and havan to bless the actor while wishing him sucess for the latest release.  

 

06:23 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' Release Updates: Film's opening collection expected to surpass 'RRR' earnings

The countdown surrounding the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is finally over. And out of 9,500 screens across India, which includes single-screen theatres and multiplexes, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens.In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and the rest of the versions will be divided into 50 screens.Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day, and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself. 

 

06:03 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2': Fans celebrate movie's release with actor Yash's larger than life cut out

The Twitter handle of production house Hombale Films updated fans with a video showcasing the excitmnet levels of fans after a 100 feet cut out of ‘Rocky Bhai’ (Yash's character in the film) was pasted outside a theater in Mumbai. The cut-out shines out bright in the night just like the movie is about to shine at the box office.

 

05:49 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release updates

Amid much fanfare and excitement, actor Yash starrer highky anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the screens. Even before the release, the Hindi version of the film has shattered records by surpassing advance booking numbers of box office dominated film RRR. The film has reportedly collected Rs 27 crore for the opening day, and this was set to go higher, with a day left for release as well as on-the-spot bookings to add to it.

