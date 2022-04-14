'KFG Chapter 2' Live Updates: Fans Bless Yash Starrer Thriller By Performing Puja

Quick links:
IMAGE: Twitter/@AshikaAsh5
With the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, fans all across has been pouring in their love for the action thriller. A fan page on Twitter shared a picture from Uttar Pradesh where the saints can be seen performing puja and havan to bless the actor while wishing him sucess for the latest release.
Rocky Bhai ka craze💣💥💣💥💣💥 log puja, havan kr rahe Uttar Pradesh mai🥺❤🙏#KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ua2ynKVcEs— Pranjal (@RealPranjal93) April 14, 2022
The countdown surrounding the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is finally over. And out of 9,500 screens across India, which includes single-screen theatres and multiplexes, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens.In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and the rest of the versions will be divided into 50 screens.Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day, and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself.
#KGFChapter2 has the potential to do ₹ 100 crs gross in TN.. 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2022
The Twitter handle of production house Hombale Films updated fans with a video showcasing the excitmnet levels of fans after a 100 feet cut out of ‘Rocky Bhai’ (Yash's character in the film) was pasted outside a theater in Mumbai. The cut-out shines out bright in the night just like the movie is about to shine at the box office.
The larger than life Rocky Bhai needs a larger than life cut out!— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 13, 2022
100 FEET cutout to show the power of Rocky Bhai 🔥#KGFChapter2 #KGF2@Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur@hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 pic.twitter.com/2desuNCxpT
Amid much fanfare and excitement, actor Yash starrer highky anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the screens. Even before the release, the Hindi version of the film has shattered records by surpassing advance booking numbers of box office dominated film RRR. The film has reportedly collected Rs 27 crore for the opening day, and this was set to go higher, with a day left for release as well as on-the-spot bookings to add to it.