'KFG Chapter 2' Live Updates: Fans Bless Yash Starrer Thriller By Performing Puja

The countdown surrounding the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is finally over. And out of 9,500 screens across India, which includes single-screen theatres and multiplexes, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens.In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and the rest of the versions will be divided into 50 screens.Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day, and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself.

#KGFChapter2 has the potential to do ₹ 100 crs gross in TN.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2022