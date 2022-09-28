KFPA Temporarily Bans Sreenath Bhasi Post His Arrest For Allegedly Misbehaving With Anchor

After Malayalam star Sreenath Bhasi was arrested over allegations against him of misbehaving with a female anchor, The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) on Tuesday imposed a temporary ban on the actor. The actor who has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during a recent interview is facing several sections of IPC.

As per ANI, the Producers Association stated that under the ban, Bhasi will not be allowed to act in films, and he shall only complete his pending assignments. "Currently, the remaining dubbing and shooting will be allowed to be completed. He will not be allowed to act in films after that temporarily. Four dubbing and one film shoot will be allowed to be completed. He will refund the amount bought in excess of the contract. If we receive a complaint related to the film sector, we will take action in the best possible way."

Kerala Film Producers’ Association imposes ban on Sreenath Bhasi

The action against the star was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by the anchor of a YouTube channel before the KFPA, alleging that the Malayalam actor has used abusive words against her and crew members while giving an interview for promoting his movie Chattambi. The actor was arrested and released on bail by Maradu police on Monday on the basis of her complaint.

Police will further record statements of the complainant and witnesses and check the CCTV visuals of the hotel where the interview took place.

Reacting to the incident, the actor in his defence said that he "did not shout at anyone". "It was my reaction as a normal human being," ANI quoted the star saying.

As per media reports, during his interview with a journalist, the actor reportedly lashed out when he was asked to rank his co-stars based on their ‘rowdiness’. “I’m p****d off right now,” he said, before dropping an abusive word. Earlier, the actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist of an online media.

As per media reports, the KFPA had previously received another complaint against the star which stated that he had violated an agreement by collecting an additional salary for a movie. Director Ranjith said Bhasi had agreed to reimburse the additional fee. The actor was permitted to complete the shooting of his ongoing projects.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bhasi