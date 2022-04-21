'KGF 2': 27-year-old Man Shot During Film's Screening In Karnataka, Investigation Underway

KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, Srinidhi Shetty and others was recently released worldwide and has been making waves at the box office. An unfortunate incident recently occurred at a theatre in Karnataka, during the screening of KGF 2, where a 27-year-old man was shot. An investigation into the matter is now underway and the police officials are on the lookout for the criminal.

27-year-old shot during KGF 2 screening

A 27-year-old man attended the KGF 2 screening with a group of friends and placed his legs on the seat in front of him. This is when an argument began between him and the man seated there, who left the cinema hall and later returned with a pistol and fired at Vasanthkumar Shivapur. Eyewitnesses report that they heard three rounds being fired, one which was fired in the air, while the other two were aimed at the man, who sustained an injury on his stomach. The man was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby and the police arrived at the site of the incident. An investigation has now been launched into the matter and the police are looking for the criminal. Republic Media Network accessed a few pictures from the site of the shooting, have a look here.

KGF 2 box office collection

The Yash-starrer has been doing exceedingly well at the box office ever since it hit the big screens on April 14. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film recently crossed the ₹500 Cr mark at the box office, across all languages. It is also being hailed by fans and critics alike, and the actors have expressed their gratitude for the love they have been receiving for their work in the movie.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

