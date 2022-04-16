'KGF 2': After Yash-starrer Box Office Success, See List Of Highest Opening Indian Films

Popular actor Yash is basking in the success of his recently released film KGF Chapter 2, which has been creating waves in the film industry. The actor has been receiving heaps of praise for his role as the powerful Rocky, and the film is also doing increasingly well at the box office. The Hindi version of the film opened with a whopping Rs 53.95 Cr on its first day, according to industry tracker Taran Adarsh and continues to soar as the days go by.

Highest-grossing Indian films at box office day 1

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR tops the list with a massive Rs 156 crore and is followed by Prabhas' Baahubali 2, which minted Rs 121 crore on its opening day, according to Bollywood Life. These two films are followed by KGF Chapter 2, which minted ₹ 53.95 Cr and became the talk of the town. These films make for the top three highest-grossing Indian films in the Indian film industry. According to Sacnilk, what follows KGF Chapter 2 is War, which earned Rs 51.6 Cr, Thugs Of Hindostan, which minted Rs 50.75 Cr and Happy New Year, whose opening day earnings stand at Rs 42.62 Cr.

'KGF 2' box office collection

The Yash-starrer opened with a massive Rs 134.50 Cr across all languages and took the entertainment industry by storm. Apart from making history across all languages, the film also broke records with its Hindi version as it rose up to third place among the much-loved highest-grossing Indian films including recently released RRR. It earned Rs 53.95 cr in its Hindi version as millions rushed to theatres to watch the hit film. On its second day, Friday, the film earned Rs 46.79 cr and has already crossed the Rs 100 Cr mark on day 2.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

The recently released film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a lead role alongside Yash, as he stepped into the shoes of Adheera. The actor made his debut in the south film industry with his powerful role and was hailed for his work. The Prashanth Neel directorial also featured Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois and many others.

Image: Instagram/@excelmovies