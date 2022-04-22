Amid roaring success at the box office, Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chater 2 has broken all records. Looking at the graph of the latest release, it seems that the Yash starrer gangster drama is set to surpass the business of prominent films that had created a mark earlier with their outstanding numbers. The makers of the film received a special note of appreciation from Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun became the recent critic for the film as he evaluated and reviewed the performance of the entire team while lauding their efforts. Apart from Yash, the gripping drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Shrinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Allu Arjun congratulates KGF 2 team amid successful run

While looking at the powerful performances delivered by the entire team, the South star took a minute to hail 'Swagger performance & intensity' craft by Yash. Allu Arjun even appreciated the magnetic presence of other stars which added o the complete delight of watching the film.

Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022



A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of KGF 2 has shaken the film industry as it has earned a whopping ₹ 219.56 Crores after it opened with a massive ₹ 53.95 Cr. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, specifically in the Hindi belt, the film has raked in Rs 250 crores in just seven days of a successful run. Owing to the heavy footfall, the makers are expecting that the film will cross Rs 300 crores on the second weekend.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/TeamOnlyYash