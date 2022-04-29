'KGF 2' Box Office Collection, Day 15: Film Continues Fine Run Before Dual Eid Releases

The past two weeks have been phenomenal for KGF: Chapter 2 as it established multiple records at the box office and left many famous blockbusters behind. As Yash-starrer entered its third week, there are no signs of the film losing steam.

Though the action film took its lowest figure on Thursday, it inched closer to the Rs 350-crore mark for the Hindi version. Overall, the movie also closed in on the Rs 700-crore mark in India for all languages, and the Rs 1000-crore mark across the world.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection, day 15

KGF 2 was reported to have earned around Rs 9.30 crore at the box office across languages in India on day 15, as per a report on Sacnilk considering the early estimates. Out of this, Rs 5.40 crore came in from the Hindi version.

As a result, the total India collection stood at Rs 682.10 crore and around Rs 347.50-348 crore range for the Hindi version.

This was the first time that the movie was estimated to earn single-digit figures for all-India collections after the film had stormed the box office during the initial days with a Rs 116 crore opening for all versions and Rs 53.95 crore for the Hindi version.

Since then, the movie has performed outstandingly during the weekends and decently during the weekdays, with figures of Rs 80-crore plus on the first weekend, Rs 50 crore on first Monday, figures over Rs 20 crore during the first weekdays, jump to Rs 36 crore and then Rs 45 crore on second weekend and collection in the Rs 10-20- crore range on second weekdays.

KGF: Chapter 2 global collections

The movie was likely to cross the Rs 950-crore at the box office by day 15, as its collections were Rs 943.82 till a day before.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 17.15 cr

Total - ₹ 943.82 cr



Only the SECOND movie to achieve ₹940 cr+ in 2 weeks. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 28, 2022

Dual Bollywood releases on Eid to affect KGF: Chapter 2?

Not one, but two Bollywood films are releasing in the theatres on Friday ahead of Eid. Both the films have established names, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The movies could pull audiences with varied tastes too, as the former was a drama-thriller and the latter was an out-and-out commercial action potboiler.

The performance of KGF: Chapter 2 till now left no doubt that theatres would continue to keep multiple shows for it. However, as a significant portion of the screens was set to go to these two new releases, it was likely to no longer be the first choice for moviegoers, as was the case in the first two weeks, It's not clear yet if KGF 2 could be impacted majorly by Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.