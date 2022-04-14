'KGF 2' Director Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' Teaser To Be Out Next Month: Report

The craze and hype around Prabhas' upcoming actioner titled Salaar is evident among the fans since the film was announced. With blockbusters like Baahubali, Radhe Shyam, Saaho and more to his credit, the 42-year-old has steadfastly raised the bar of his movies over the years. Simultaneously, he has raised the expectations of his fans for every project and especially the upcoming long-gestating film Salaar.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is not the only reason moviegoers are patiently waiting for the film as they are excited to see the fruit of the collaboration between the actor with director Prashanth Neel who has blockbusters like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Ugramm and more. The director is currently riding high on the success of KGF: Chapter 2 which was released on April 14, 2022. With the success of the film in motion, the director is all set to release the highly anticipated teaser of the upcoming Salaar.

Salaar teaser to be out next month

Prabhas' upcoming highly anticipated Salaar's teaser is set to come out next month. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the PAN India film's teaser will be released in the last week of May 2022. The exact date of the teaser is yet to be official announced. Adarsh's tweet read, ''SALAAR' TEASER NEXT MONTH... #HombaleFilms - the producers of #KGF and #KGF2 - will unveil the teaser of their next PAN-#India film #Salaar - starring #Prabhas - in the last week of May... #Salaar is directed by the Hit Machine #PrashantNeel.''

More on Salaar

Director Prashanth Neel might be busy enjoying the success of KGF: Chapter 2, but he did not miss the opportunity to gear up his fans for his next ambitious project. A glimpse of the upcoming film was reportedly shown in the KGF 2 screening. Social media flooded with excitement after the surprise feature as visuals from the theatre showed fans hooting and shouting in excitement.

The overwhelming tweets on Salaar reflected the craze around the film as one fan tweeted, ''Another anticipated project from Kannada film Industry'' while another wrote, ''Make a way for one man the most violent'' while talking about Prabhas' rugged from the film.

Image: Twitter/@Setti_Tweetz