Last Updated:

'Looks absolutely amazing' 'KGF 2' Fans React To Meme Platform Offering Free Tickets To New Users Post BO Success

Owing to the success of KGF: Chapter 2, South Indian Apps called MemeChat has announced free tickets for its employees and new users who download the app.

Written By
Prachi Arya
KGF: Chapter 2, Yash, KGF 2 BO collection, Meme page, Free KGF 2 Tickets, KGF 2 free tickets by meme page

IMAGE: Twitter/TheNameIsYash


Kannada sensation Yash's latest release KGF: Chapter 2 has been rewriting history at the box office whilst smashing all prevailing records since its theatrical debut. In just the Hindi belt alone, the film minted Rs. 193.99 crore over the weekend which is the highest for any film in the language. As fans are expressing their love for the magnum opus, surprising news by a meme page has been garnering the attention of the moviegoers on Twitter.

The film had already started displaying its mettle in the box office ever since the opening of pre-booking windows where the advance ticket sales of KGF: Chapter 2 surpassed many prominent films. Rising with the expectations of the fans, the film witnessed a grand opening across all states where it was released. 

South Indian App announces free KGF 2 tickets for new users 

Recently, the Internet was abuzz with the news about free KGF 2 tickets being gifted by one of the popular meme platforms. Counted among popular meme apps from South India, MemeChat recently announced free tickets for its employees and new users who download the app. Soon after the news started surfacing on social media, it piqued the curiosity of the fans as they started trending the hashtag #FreeKGF2Tickets. 

READ | 'KGF 2': Yash starrer witnesses massive growth on Day 2, affects 'Beast' business badly

Netizens started sharing their excitement on the micro-blogging platform on the ticket giveaway while showing their love for the film. Many even shared hilarious memes regarding the same. One of the users wrote, “Free KGF 2 tickets @memechat_app mind-blowing app pls everyone downloads #freekgf2tickets.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Time to grab the superhit movie the gross income going to hit all the records, the best to grab the opportunity. Free KGF2 Tickets.” One of the netizens shared a hilarious meme and wrote, “Our Rocky Bhai #KGFChpater2 #KGF2 #KGFChapter2…Free Kgf2 Tickets.”

READ | Post 'KGF 2' success, Sanjay Dutt says 'no heroism in bollywood, there should be whistles'

Meanwhile, the Yash-starrer opened to a strong response in the ticket windows by registering a massive Rs 134.50 Cr across all languages and took the entertainment industry by storm. Despite receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, KGF 2 maintains a strong pace at the box office while continuing to increase footfalls in theatres. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and more in key roles. 

READ | 'KGF 2' star Yash talks about his pan-India presence; 'It's a pleasure, not a pressure'

IMAGE: Twitter/TheNameIsYash

READ | 'KGF 2': After Yash-starrer box office success, see list of highest opening Indian films
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND