Kannada sensation Yash's latest release KGF: Chapter 2 has been rewriting history at the box office whilst smashing all prevailing records since its theatrical debut. In just the Hindi belt alone, the film minted Rs. 193.99 crore over the weekend which is the highest for any film in the language. As fans are expressing their love for the magnum opus, surprising news by a meme page has been garnering the attention of the moviegoers on Twitter.

The film had already started displaying its mettle in the box office ever since the opening of pre-booking windows where the advance ticket sales of KGF: Chapter 2 surpassed many prominent films. Rising with the expectations of the fans, the film witnessed a grand opening across all states where it was released.

South Indian App announces free KGF 2 tickets for new users

Recently, the Internet was abuzz with the news about free KGF 2 tickets being gifted by one of the popular meme platforms. Counted among popular meme apps from South India, MemeChat recently announced free tickets for its employees and new users who download the app. Soon after the news started surfacing on social media, it piqued the curiosity of the fans as they started trending the hashtag #FreeKGF2Tickets.

Netizens started sharing their excitement on the micro-blogging platform on the ticket giveaway while showing their love for the film. Many even shared hilarious memes regarding the same. One of the users wrote, “Free KGF 2 tickets @memechat_app mind-blowing app pls everyone downloads #freekgf2tickets.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Time to grab the superhit movie the gross income going to hit all the records, the best to grab the opportunity. Free KGF2 Tickets.” One of the netizens shared a hilarious meme and wrote, “Our Rocky Bhai #KGFChpater2 #KGF2 #KGFChapter2…Free Kgf2 Tickets.”

Meanwhile, the Yash-starrer opened to a strong response in the ticket windows by registering a massive Rs 134.50 Cr across all languages and took the entertainment industry by storm. Despite receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, KGF 2 maintains a strong pace at the box office while continuing to increase footfalls in theatres. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and more in key roles.

