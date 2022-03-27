'KGF 2' Fans To Screen Yash-starrer’s Trailer At Multiple Districts Of Karnataka: Report

After the amazing response of Baahubali, Pushpa, RRR, and many other blockbusters, the audience is betting big on Pan India films. These films have had a dream run at the box office in the past and proved to be big blockbusters. Now, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 seems to have managed to grab the headlines ever since its announcement.

After surprising fans with the first part, the KGF makers are all set to entertain the audience with the sequel. Touted as one of the most highly anticipated films of this year, the crime drama KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on April 14, 2022, after facing multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the release date is inching closer, makers are going to treat fans with KGF 2 trailer on 27 March. With this, the fans of the superstar also have mega plans for the launch of the trailer.

KGF 2 fans to screen Yash-starrer's trailer at 20 locations

As per a reports of Pinkvilla, fans have planned to screen the trailer of KGF 2 in the open areas in multiple districts of Karnataka. Adding to this, a source close to the development revealed,

“Yash returns to the big screen after three and a half years with what is touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of Indian cinema. As a countdown to film release, the fans have planned to screen the trailer of KGF 2 in open area at multiple districts of Karnataka – ranging from Chikkaballapur, Vijayapura, Gadag, Mandya and Malur to name some. In-fact, there is also a special trailer screening organised at the Mysore railway station”

Further, the television sets on the railway station will also be screening the KGF Chapter 2 trailer. Moreover, it will also be screened on a special LED wall in Hebbal Industrial Area. Revealing other plans, the source further added-

“Something like this is happening for the first time and it’s made possible by die hard fans of Rocking Star.The fans will also be visiting a temple with 1001 coconuts ahead of the trailer launch.A LED van with trailer on screen will be making rounds in Doddaballapura district, whereas a group of 400 fans will be doing a bike rally with KGF 2 posters all around. There’s another group of 200 Yash fans in Uttar Pradesh, who will be doing a bike tour in UP to celebrate the return of Yash”

More about KGF Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2's plot will revolve around the story of Rocky, the most dangerous criminal that was feared by mobs across the region. In the film, Yash will play Rocky Bhai, whereas, Sanjay Dutt will make his debut in the South Film Industry by playing Adheera. Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon will also be seen taking on important roles.

