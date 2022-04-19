KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles recently release across the world and has created waves in the film industry. The film was helmed by Prashant Neel and several fans of the actor and the film franchise gathered for a group screening event in Los Angeles and celebrated the success of KGF 2. Several fans were seen singing and dancing to some hit tracks from the film as they gathered in large numbers to show their support.

Apart from being a success in India, fans across the globe also enjoyed the latest Yash-starrer release. The Kannadigara Milana of Los Angeles organised a screening of the film for 120 fans at Regal Cinemas and IMAX in Long Beach. Several children and adults were seen recreating some popular dialogues of Rocky, played by Yash in KGF 1 and KGF 2. They also grooved to some popular tracks from the film including Toofan and imitated some intricate steps of the film's stars.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 has shaken the film industry as it has earned a whopping ₹ 219.56 Cr after it opened with a massive ₹ 53.95 Cr. On its second day, the Hindi version of the movie minted ₹46.79 Cr, and then earned ₹42.90 Cr on Saturday and ₹50.35 Cr on Sunday. On the fifth day of the film's release, Monday, it earned ₹25.57 Cr, bringing its total to ₹ 219.56 Cr. At the global box office, the movie has crossed the ₹500 Cr mark as it has earned a massive sum of ₹ 551.83 Cr across all languages.

