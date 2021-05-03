'KGF 2' Inside Pics Out; Yash And Team Shoot Secretly At A Palace In Hyderabad

The film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Recently, pictures from the sets of the film have been making rounds on the internet and netizens are all gaga over it. Fan pages have shared pictures from inside Taj Falaknuma Palace and it is truly unmissable. The filmmakers have filmed a few scenes and a song at one of the palaces’ secret places. In February, the crew filmed there for three days, and it's said to be an extension of Rocky's palace.

In the pictures, one can get a glimpse of the elaborate setup of the secret place where the film is being shot. Pictures of the exterior of the Taj Falaknuma Palace were also shared. In one of the pictures, Yash can be seen giving an intense look as he sits on a chair. One can also notice a crew member trying to set things up in the background.

Along with the pictures, the caption also read, “KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. The team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as an extension for Rocky's palace #KGFChapter2”. Take a look at KGF 2 inside pics below.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming period action thriller drama directed by Prashanth that stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, it is one of the most expensive Kannada films produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. The film will also be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, among other languages.

In 2018, the first instalment of the film was released. The sequel is set to be released in theatres on July 16, 2021. The film was supposed to come out in October 2020, just in time for Dusshera. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Ravi Basrur composed the film's musical score. The film's trailer was released on January 7, 2021.

Image Source: Excel Movies Official YouTube