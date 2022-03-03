'KGF 2': Makers Announce Yash Starrer Gangster Drama's Trailer Release Date, Fans React

South star Yash starrer highly anticipated film KGF 2 had created the buzz ever since the makers had started filming for the sequel. From first look buzz to the entire star cast revelation, the makers have been piquing the curiosity of the fans. Now, the trailer release date has been finally dropped by the team.

The trailer of the film will release on March 27 at 6: 40 PM. Not just that, the makers have begun theatrical business work and Prithviraj Sukumaran will present the big-budget film in Malayalam under the Prithviraj Productions banner. Prashant Neel took to Twitter and announced the trailer release date along with a new poster which is sure to arouse excitement among the fans about the trailer and film.

KGF 2 makers drop trailer release date

As KGF: Chapter 2 is a pan-Indian film, Prithviraj Sukumaran, a popular director, and producer will be presenting the film all across Kerala. Prashant announced the trailer date and wrote, “There is always a thunder before the storm #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm.” Fans certainly must have started counting the days to witness the ‘Monster’ taking on the gangsters! Isn’t it!

They stormed the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users expressed his excitement on the same and wrote, “Can't wait for this blockbuster!.” Another user shared similar thoughts and wrote, “Get ready to witness the biggest ever trailer in the history of Indian cinema.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Best wishes #KGFChapter2 team and Yash wishes from #Beast Fans #BeastFromApril.”

Earlier, the producer Prithviraj took to Twitter and shared a photo with the KGF team to share his excitement about being part of the big project. He also wrote, "Looking forward to this association of ours @VKiragandur Mind blown by what I have seen of #KGF2 @prashanth_neel has set a whole new standard with this one!"

While Yash will be playing the role of Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles. The film is now slated to hit the screens on April 14.

IMAGE: Twitter/theKGFchapter2/Instagram/TheNameIsYash