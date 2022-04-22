Last Updated:

'KGF 2': Malayalam Actress Miya George Shares Cute Anecdote On Son's 1st Movie In Theatres

'KGF 2': Malayalam actress Miya George shared a cute anecdote about taking her son Luca for his 1st movie at the theatres, and her scepticism & son's reaction.

KGF: Chapter 2 is high on grand action sequences, massy one-liners and a strong background score, elements that contributed to its massive success. One could imagine the impact of the combination of all these factors, that too amid complaints from audiences on the high volume, after which the producers sent corrected prints.

These were also some of the reasons why Malayalam actress Miya George was apprehensive to take her son to watch the Yash-starrer, as it was to be his first theatre experience. The artiste and her husband, nevertheless, went ahead, and made special arrangements to be able to watch the film without inconveniencing their child and others in the theatre. She shared a heartwarming note on how the child was curious in the beginning, before being unperturbed by Rocky Bhai and dozing off.

Miya George shares cute anecdote of experience of watching KGF 2 with nine-month old son

Miya shared a selfie of her son Luca sleeping adorably on her lap, from the screening of KGF: Chapter 2 with her husband, Ashwin Philip. The Paavada star said they were 'sceptical' about taking their child for the film because it had VFX scenes and it was loud. She stated that to avoid troubling other audiences, they prepared, by booking a second show, feeding the little one well, making him wear a comfortable dress, maintaining a cool atmosphere and the idea worked. 

A post shared by miya (@meet_miya)

She shared that for the first 10-15 minutes, the kid looked on the screen and was curious. However, he then realised that Yash aka Rocky Bhai was 'not going to stop making noises', so he felt he should 'mind his own business' and sleep.

The actor added that it was a great experience for them to visit the theatre together with their child for the first time and she was going to do so again. 

Celebrity praises for KGF: Chapter 2

Meanwhile, praises have been flowing in for the film from celebrities. Allu Arjun was the latest to shower praises on the action film. He hailed the performances of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, among others. He also praised the vision of director Prashanth Neel and appreciated the efforts of the other technicians in keeping the flag high.

Previously, R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill also praised Yash and his film. 

