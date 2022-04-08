'KGF 2' Pre Booking Breaks Records In 12 Hours, Yash Starrer Set To Compete With 'RRR'

After the success of actor Yash starrer KGF which received a great response from the critics, fans are waiting for the release of the sequel. With the release of one of the most anticipated films K.G.F: Chapter 2 on April 14, fans are excited to watch superstar Yash aka Rocky on the big screen. This time the actor will be seen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi. Now, with just a week left for the film’s release, it has reached a new milestone.

The window for the advance tickets of the film has opened across the country and the die heart fans of the film will be amazed to know that KGF: Chapter 2 pre-booking sales have broken all records. Within 12 hours, KGF 2 has sold approximately 1.07 lakh tickets in the Hindi belts with a total gross of Rs 3.35 crore (Rs 2.83 crore nett). With the release of RRR, it is believed that the forthcoming actioner has the potential to beat the sales of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

KGF Chapter 2 pre-bookings breaks records

According to Pinkvilla, the advance bookings of the KGF sequel are strong across the country, with Delhi leading from the front with ticket sales in the range of Rs 75 lakh, followed by Mumbai with a total of approximately Rs 60 lakh. The bookings have opened on just limited shows as of now, and full-fledged advances will open by Sunday when the sales will just go higher and higher.

According to the estimates mentioned by the leading daily, it claims that RRR had an overall advance of Rs 5.08 crore, and KGF 2 already stands at Rs 3.35 crore with a week left for release. The data collated for RRR was on 3788 shows, whereas KGF 2 bookings have just opened on 1839 shows at the moment. However, with a week still left, it might witness a surge while giving tough competition to RRR.

Given the hype that has been built around the film, it seems that the factor would work for the film and it is sure to smash the box office records. While the first instalment came as an underdog with very few giving it a chance in the Hindi belts, the second part is already proving to be a box office monster. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.



IMAGE: Instagram/ThenameisYash/Shutterstock