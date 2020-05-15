'KGF: Chapter 2' To Be Pushed To Next Year Due To Lockdown? Makers Of Yash-starrer Answer

The entire release calendar of films across industries is set to be reworked amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While some producers that had films releasing soon have opted to premiere it Over-The-Top, others are planning to wait for matters to resolve first. Moreover, with shooting stalled in the country due to the lockdown, films that have pending work are likely to get delayed.

READ: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Starring Yash And Sanjay Dutt To Release In 2021 Due To COVID-19?

One such movie that has been a part of speculations in the recent days has been KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash-starrer was earlier gearing up for release on October 23. However, recent reports started claiming that the lockdown is set to postpone the film to next year. However, the makers have now issued a clarification.

The Creative Executive Producer of the Kannada film, Karthik Gowda stated that the shoot would have been completed if not for the lockdown. He added that 20 days of shooting were still pending for the action film. Gowda said that if shooting resumes in July, they will be able to release the movie as per schedule.

Meanwhile, he also revealed in the interview that the work on the post-production of the movie is currently underway.

READ: Rocky's Look In 'KGF' Was Heavily Inspired By '70s Movies That Featured Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, Gowda had made headlines for calling out the illegal screening of the first installment of the movie on a Telugu local channel.

A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same. pic.twitter.com/UlxxguPWzg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 8, 2020

KGF 2

KGF 2 takes on from the story of Yash’s character Rocky Bhai in the Kolar Gold Fields amid the gold mafia. The film directed by Prashanth Neel also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles while Srinidhi Shetty and others reprise roles from the first part. KGF: Chapter 2 seeks to beat the first installment’s collections, which are reported to be the best-ever for a Kannada film.

READ: This Day That Year: Yash's Leaked Look From 'KGF Chapter 2' Goes Viral On Social Media

READ: 'KGF' Makers Furious After Yash-starrer Screened Illegally On TV, Post Screenshot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.