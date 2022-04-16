'KGF 2' Star Yash Talks About His Pan-India Presence; 'It's A Pleasure, Not A Pressure'

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has opened up in theatres on a thunderous note, minting impressive collections at the box office in its initial days. The period action film, whose first installment came out in 2018, has built Yash's pan-India presence and made him one of the most sought-after stars in the country. The stardom has motivated the star to perform even better, as he claims to never take his fans for granted.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Yash stated how being a pan-India actor "is a pleasure, not a pressure." He mentioned that he felt the pressure during the franchise's first instalment when he had to prove his acting mettle to the audiences. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 hit theatres on April 14.

KGF 2 star Yash talks about his pan-India presence after franchise's success

Shot in Kannada, and released in several dubbed languages, the latest project has proved how South films are making a steady impact on the box office. Calling the rise of pan-India films and actors a 'good development', Yash added, "We need more actors, more [filmmakers] who have a global approach. The vision is to bring people together and make it one industry, at the end of the day.”

The actor also detailed how one brings such larger-than-life characters and visuals, as shown in KGF chapter 2, on-screen. "You have to understand that hopes and dreams have no limitations. When you see a larger-than-life film, it has a bigger message. It is presented in a universal way so that most people can relate to it," he stated.

Citing the example of his character Rocky, who comes from the mining world where people have illegal control of mines, Yash mentioned that his character is very well relatable in another setting. He concluded by saying, "When you have a larger-than-life character, you need to balance it with a universal message and make it relatable."

Meanwhile, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The sequel has already surpassed the lifetime gross collections of KGF, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER/ @THENAMEISYASH)