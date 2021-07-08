KGF 2 Tamil: Dream Warrior Pictures Unveils New Poster Featuring Yash

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and took the film industry by storm regardless of the region. From Sandalwood to Bollywood, the character of Rocky Bhai left an impressionable mark on the minds of the audience with its tough persona. Eagerly awaiting the release of its sequel, an exciting update of KGF 2 has set social media ablaze.

Dream Warrior Pictures acquired rights for KGF 2 Tamil

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Taking to their social, Dream Warrior Pictures announced to have acquired the rights to KGF 2 Tamil. The notable production house has produced successful movies like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Raatchasi, Sulthan and most recently Vattam. Not only did they share the exciting news but also teased the fans about dropping the official release date of the movie soon.

Recently, a new poster from the second instalment of the movie was released on Twitter. In the poster, actor Yash, playing Rocky Bhai, can be seen broodily sitting on a chair against a dramatic backdrop of a fire burning. This caused a new wave of anticipation among the fans who demanded an official release date announcement from the filmmakers. Set to be released on Friday, July 16, the movie was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

About K.G.F Chapter 2

The plot of the movie revolves around the story of Rocky Bhai, the most dangerous criminal feared by mobs across regions. After losing his mother at a young age, Rocky pursuits on a journey to become the most powerful man which leads him to a gold mine called Kolar Gold Fields. The highly anticipated second instalment of the movie comprises some of the biggest actors of Bollywood like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The former would be seen portraying the role of Adheera while the actress will essay the role of the Prime Minister of India named Ramika Sen.

Along with the star-studded cast, the supporting cast includes talented actors of the industry such as Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Srinidhi Shetty. the Hindi version of the movie will be distributed under Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

IMAGE- KGF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.