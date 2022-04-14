'KGF 2' Vs 'Salaar': Prabhas' Glimpse During Yash-starrer Screening Leaves Fans Overjoyed

The anticipation built around Prabhas starrer Salaar was recently met with a thunderous response from fans after a glimpse was shown during KGF 2 screening. The upcoming film is also directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Not just Salaar, but Yash starrer action drama KGF: Chapter 2 has also been witnessing terrific response at the box office on an opening day.

With a glimpse of the Baahubali star shown during the KGF 2 screening, fans stormed Twitter while sharing their happiness of witnessing ‘double power’ during the premiere. Salaar stars Prabhas sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan while KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash along with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Netizens hail Salaar glimpse during KGF 2 screening

With a glimpse of the film shown before the KGF 2 screening, the moviegoers could not curtail their excitement and shared their views on Twitter. While there were fans who can be seen hooting and cheering during Salaar's glimpse, the others just expressed their fandom over the upcoming release.

Expectations On #Salaar Increased 🔥🔥



Ah Mass Shots Loo #Prabhas nii ohinchukuntunte 🤙🤙😍😍💥💥 — Freaking Rebels (@FreakingRebels) April 14, 2022

After watching #KGFChapter2 , m just eagerly waiting for #salaar ,#PrashanthNeel and #Prabhas𓃵 combo will create destruction at Box office nationally and may be globally too !! — Girish Nehru 🇮🇳 (@GirishNehru) April 14, 2022

One of the users shared a video from the theatre where overjoyed fans can be seen dancing and throwing confetti on the screens while cheering for Prabhas starrer. Another user posted two stills from KGF 2 and Salaar while expressing his love for both films. A third user mentioned that the expectations of the fans from Prashanth Neel have increased after the moviegoers were treated with a small glimpse of the film. Another netizen who was completely overjoyed to watch a glimpse of Salaar during the KGF 2 screening, revealed how his curiosity levels have increased after he saw the video on the big screen.

While talking about Yash starrer latest release, it is believed that the movie will roll out as a blockbuster hit, leaving behind the business minted by RRR. KGF: Chapter 2 advance bookings have already proven the fact with the amount garnered just a few days ahead of the release. The film has taken the highest advance collections among Hindi films and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. According to the early estimates, the Yash-starrrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.

IMAGE: Twitter/PrashanthNeel/TheKGFChapter2