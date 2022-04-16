'KGF 2': Yash Starrer Witnesses Massive Growth On Day 2, Affects 'Beast' Business Badly

Director Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 has been living up to the expectations of the moviegoers and fans after it performed well on its opening day. Not just the Tamil version of the film, but the Yash starrer smashed all records in the Hindi belt as well. In just two days of its successful run, the film has hit a century.

The film that had the advantage of the extended weekend, has already garnered Rs 100.74 crore, in just two days while tossing the business done by other films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The gangster drama stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and more in key roles.

KGF 2 witnesses humongous growth on Day 2

The film has built an all-time record by becoming the highest day one grosser in the Hindi belt. While the advance booking spoke volumes for the grand opening the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever-growing ‘KGF’ fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 46.79 cr on Friday after a successful opening on Thursday where it minted Rs 53.95 and this brings the tally to Rs 100 crore. Despite receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's directorial magnum opus RRR, the film continues to break all-time records with its numbers. The NTR Jr and Ram Charan starrer are followed by Baahubali which boasts of a ₹152 crore opening and KGF Chapter 2 which raked in ₹134.5 crores on its opening day.

Owing to the popularity of actor Yash and the film’s gripping storyline, the all-India gross business of the film has reached a total of Rs 134.4 crore on opening day. Taran also stated that the makers are eyeing Rs 185 crore business in four days of its run because of the extended weekend. Apart from RRR, another film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead titled Beast has been tremendously affected by KGF 2 popularity. South film critic informed that Beast sales dropped by 46 percent in the Hindi belt solely. Day 1, Rs 0.50 cr Day 2, Rs 0.15 cr Day 3 – Rs 0.08 cr Total – Rs 0.73 cr.

#Beast Hindi Nett



Another 46.6% DROPPED



Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 0.08 cr

Total - ₹ 0.73 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

IMAGE: Twitter/TheKGFChapter2/SunPictures