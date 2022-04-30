'KGF 2': Yash's Daughter Expresses Love For Dad's Character Rocky In Adorable Video; Watch

Popular actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his recently released hit film KGF Chapter 2, which has been breaking records at the box office ever since it hit the big screens. The actor often takes to his social media accounts to share glimpses of his life behind the screen. Taking to Instagram on April 30, Yash shared an adorable video of his daughter expressing her love for her dad's on-screen character Rocky Bhai, from KGF 2.

Yash's daughter expressed love for dad's KGF Chapter 2 character Rocky

Yash headed to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared a clip of his daughter, in which she can be heard calling her dad's recent on-screen character 'Rocky boy'. She expresses her love for him as she says, "I love Rocky boy." The clip was loved by the actor's fans and followers, who took to the comments section and hailed the adorable video. The actor noted in the caption of his post that his daughter was calling his character 'Rocky boy' and not Rocky Bhai and called it the duo's 'morning ritual'. He captioned the video, "Morning ritual.. has to begin with making fun of Rocky 'BOY.'" He also added a laughing emoticon as he shared the video online.

Watch the video of 'KGF 2' star Yash's daughter here:

The actor often spends quality time with his family, which includes his wife Radhika Pandit and their two children. Pandit shared a picture of the family having the time of their lives at the beach on April 18, after the release of KGF 2. Yash and Radhika gave fans couple goals as they wore matching outfits and played with their children.

KGF Chapter 2 has been shattering records at the box office and its Hindi version recently surpassed some popular Bollywood movies in terms of its earnings. According to an industry tracker, Taran Adarsh, the film surpassed the box office collections of Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai. Apart from soaring at the box office, the film has also been hailed by fans, followers and other actors from the industry. Apart from Yash, it saw Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others, and was directed by Prashanth Neel.

Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash