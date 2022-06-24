'KGF 3': Director Prashanth Neel Divulges Details On Chapter 3, Says 'We Have An Idea'

Ever since Yash starrer gangster thriller KGF: Chapter 2 scripted history with its phenomenal box office success, fans have been speculating about the likeliness of a third instalment. The buzz among the fans of the franchise about the third part had surfaced ever since the sequel's end credits teased fans regarding the possibility of a third installment.

Apart from Yash, KGF 2 also features an ensemble of talents including the likes of Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film's release was not less than a festival with thousands flocking to the cinema halls while rooting for their favourite star on April 14 when the film had hit the theatres.

KGF director opens up on expanding franchise with third part

KGF Chapter 2 has minted over Rs 1250 crore at the box office, and Rs 435 crores of it came from the Hindi version alone. Now, putting all speculations to rest, director Prashanth Neel, who received immense love and appreciation for his vision behind the project, spilled beans about the third part.

During his latest conversation with the Youtube channel Galatta Plus, the director was asked about the team's plans for the expansion of the franchise. While divulging details about the same, the director said, "There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they've loved this character and we are gonna keep it going. We don't know when, but we are gonna keep it going".

Currently, the team, which is on a break and is enjoying the success of KGF 2 will get back into action once again after things fall as per the planning of the makers. Elucidating further, Neel said, "Of course, we have an idea. We had an idea for it a long time back actually, but right now we just want to take a big break and we will definitely come back to make that."

Though the makers have been hinting at KGF 3 one after the other, however, the series’ executive producer Karthik Gowda issued a statement on social media stating that they have no plans to start KGF: Chapter 3 ‘anytime soon’. The statement was issued on behalf of the production house Hombale Films. He had mentioned that the production house has a lot of projects in the pipeline, and will not be starting KGF 3 'anytime soon.' However, he had mentioned then that when the film will be ready to go on the floors, they would make the announcement 'with a bang'. "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it (sic)," he wrote then.



