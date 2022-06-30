KGF Actor BS Avinash Meets With A Road Accident; Says He Had 'scare Of A Lifetime'

The popular KGF actor BS Avinash has become the talk of the town after he took to his social media account to share some news with his fans after he met with an accident. He called it an 'unimaginable event' and narrated how it took place. The actor had the 'scare of a lifetime' and several fans and followers took to the comments section of his post and were glad he survived it and is doing well.

BS Avinash's road accident

BS Avinash took to his Instagram account on June 30 and informed his fans online that he was recently involved in a road accident. The KGF star was driving to his gym when the accident took place, as a container that ran a red signal collided with his car. He mentioned that the impact of the accident 'almost tore down the bonnet', but was grateful that he was safe. He extended his gratitude to his friends, family, fans and the police who stood by him during this tough time and wrote-

"At around 6:05 am yesterday morning, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time. As I was driving towards the gym, Thad a green light near the Anil Kumble Circle but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car," the actor wrote.

"Extremely grateful to my family and friends who mean as much family, who stood right behind me during the entire process, our extremely efficient police, force, rto and our friends at sundaram motors. Seeing such an outpouring of love feels overwhelming and genuinely makes me feel very lucky to have been blessed with the best. Thank you, ever grateful."

About KGF: Chapter 2

Sandalwood star Yash was most recently seen in the hit film KGF: Chapter 2, which took the world of entertainment by storm when it was released. The film made waves at the box office and is now available online via Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@avinashbs